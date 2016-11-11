Nov 11 Emagin Corp

* Emagin Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $4.3 million, down 20% from Q3 of 2015.

* Net loss for Q3 of 2016 increased to $2.4 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share

* Q3 loss per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: