BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Emagin Corp
* Emagin Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $4.3 million, down 20% from Q3 of 2015.
* Net loss for Q3 of 2016 increased to $2.4 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share
* Q3 loss per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors have piled into new bank senior bonds this year, shrugging off the removal of certain covenants that in the past have allowed them to demand accelerated repayment.