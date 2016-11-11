Nov 11 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals signs definitive agreement to
acquire Arsia Therapeutics marking entry into biosimilar market
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals says under terms of stock purchase
agreement, Eagle will pay approximately $30 million at closing
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals says Arsia founders Dr. Robert
Langer and Dr. Alexander Klibanov of MIT to collaborate with
Eagle
* $27.3 million of deal value will be paid in cash and $2.7
million of which will be paid in eagle common stock
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals says to pay up to $48 million in
additional payments upon completion of certain milestones, for
aggregate potential payments of $78 million
