BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Obalon Therapeutics Inc -
* Announces third quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share $5.46
* Q3 revenue $800,000 versus I/B/E/S view $703,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors have piled into new bank senior bonds this year, shrugging off the removal of certain covenants that in the past have allowed them to demand accelerated repayment.