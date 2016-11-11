BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Ac Immune Ltd
* Ac Immune for three months period ended sept 30, 2016, had net loss after taxes of chf 9.1 million compared with CHF 20.1 million profit for same period in 2015
* Ac Immune reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue CHF 1.3 million versus CHF 24.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
