Nov 11 Intertape Polymer Group Inc
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 third quarter results
* Expects gross margin for 2016 to be between 23% and 24%,
excluding impact of South Carolina flood
* Total capital expenditures for 2016 are expected to be
between $55 and $65 million
* Expects revenue, gross margin and adjusted ebitda to be
greater in Q4 of 2016 than in Q4 of 2015
* Adjusted EBITDA for 2016 is expected to be $117 to $123
million, excluding impact of South Carolina flood
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $208.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $206.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.4
million
