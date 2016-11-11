Nov 11 Intertape Polymer Group Inc

* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 third quarter results

* Expects gross margin for 2016 to be between 23% and 24%, excluding impact of South Carolina flood

* Total capital expenditures for 2016 are expected to be between $55 and $65 million

* Expects revenue, gross margin and adjusted ebitda to be greater in Q4 of 2016 than in Q4 of 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA for 2016 is expected to be $117 to $123 million, excluding impact of South Carolina flood

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $208.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $206.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.4 million