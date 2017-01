Nov 11 Geovax Labs Inc :

* Geovax reports 2016 third quarter financial results and provides corporate update

* Geovax Labs Inc - grant revenues of $440,106 for three-month period of 2016, versus $93,130 grant revenue reported for comparable period of 2015

* Q3 loss per share $0.01