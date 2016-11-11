Nov 11 Flexion Therapeutics Inc

* Flexion Therapeutics results show FX006 improved pain, stiffness,function in patients with oa of knee compared to placebo,immediate-release steroid

* Flexion therapeutics remain on track to submit an NDA to FDA in DECEMBER for FX006

* No serious drug-related AES occurred. AES were balanced across arms and were generally mild

* Flexion Therapeutics announces presentation of phase 3 data demonstrating that extended-release zilretta achieves clinically significant improvement of pain, stiffness and function in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee