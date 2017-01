Nov 11 Towerstream Corp

* Sees adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $525k excluding non-recurring expenses for quarter ended September 30

* Towerstream corp - towerstream's on-net customer base increased 18 pct and on-net buildings increased from 265 to 337 from q2 to q3

* Towerstream corp - towerstream reduced its long-term debt by $5m from $37m to $32m for quarter ended sept

* Towerstream's adjusted ebitda increases to $525k for q3 2016