Nov 11 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc :
* Adaptimmune announces update on clinical data from NY-ESO
Spear T-cell synovial sarcoma study at the 2016 annual meeting
of the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS)
* median survival for Cohort 1 now calculated to be about 18
months (80 weeks) versus about 13 months (56 weeks) as
previously reported
* other updates indicate there continue to be additional
partial responses among low NY-ESO expressors in Cohort 2, that
is ongoing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: