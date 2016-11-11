Nov 11 Biothera Pharmaceuticals :
* Biothera Pharmaceuticals' preclinical data further
validate mechanism of its Phase 2 cancer immunotherapy, Imprime
PGG
* data further elucidate ability of imprime PGG to trigger
changes across immune system that enable coordinated,
anti-cancer immune response
* co,Merck advancing phase 2 clinical research collaboration
to evaluate imprime PGG, keytruda in patients with advanced
melanoma
* Merck, co collaborating with big ten cancer research
consortium to commence Imprime PGG plus keytruda phase 1b/2
study in patients with NSCLC
