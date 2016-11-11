Nov 11 Lassonde Industries Inc :
* Lassonde Industries Inc announces its Q3 2016 results
* "Seeing moderate growth in industry sales in u.s. Fruit
juice and drink market"
* Competitive environment in canada remains challenging, and
company does not see any signs of activity increasing by end of
2016
* "Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase
its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015"
* Our cumulative results benefited from five more delivery
days than in 2015, Q4 of 2016 may be affected by "reversal of
this effect"
* Q3 earnings per share c$2.52
* Q3 sales c$377.2 million versus c$363.3 million
