Nov 11 Atwood Oceanics Inc

* Atwood Oceanics announces 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year end earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 revenue $188.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $193.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atwood Oceanics - recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $38.6 million ($38.6 million, net of tax, or $0.60 per diluted share) in asset impairment in quarter

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - also recorded a non-cash charge of $3.9 million ($3.9 million, net of tax, or $0.06 per diluted share) in drilling costs in quarter