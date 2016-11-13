BRIEF-NISOURCE DECLARED QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE
* NISOURCE INC - QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE
Nov 13 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Results from study showed doses 300 mg significantly reduced pcsk9 and ldl cholesterol for at least 6 months
* Says moreover, Inclisiran was found to be generally well tolerated
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and The Medicines Company Announce Publication of Phase 1 Clinical Data with Inclisiran (ALN- PCSsc) in the New England Journal of Medicine
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday accused the U.S. Labor Department of dismantling a website designed to help Wells Fargo workers file whistleblower retaliation and other complaints against the bank after Donald Trump became president, an accusation denied by the department.