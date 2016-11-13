Nov 13 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Results from study showed doses 300 mg significantly reduced pcsk9 and ldl cholesterol for at least 6 months

* Says moreover, Inclisiran was found to be generally well tolerated

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and The Medicines Company Announce Publication of Phase 1 Clinical Data with Inclisiran (ALN- PCSsc) in the New England Journal of Medicine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: