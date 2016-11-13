BRIEF-NISOURCE DECLARED QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE
* NISOURCE INC - QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Ferroglobe Plc :
* Q3 loss per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ferroglobe reports results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 revenue $365 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.8 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NISOURCE INC - QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday accused the U.S. Labor Department of dismantling a website designed to help Wells Fargo workers file whistleblower retaliation and other complaints against the bank after Donald Trump became president, an accusation denied by the department.