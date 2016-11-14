PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Nov 14 Gildan Activewear Inc :
* Gildan activewear announces proposed acquisition of American Apparel brand
* Gildan will not be purchasing any retail store assets
* Gildan Activewear Inc - Company will also separately purchase inventory from American Apparel
* American Apparel voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 14, 2016
* Gildan - Bankruptcy court may require American Apparel to hold auction for assets, business under which proposed deal would constitute initial bid
* Gildan Activewear - Consummation of acquisition would be subject to Gildan being selected as successful bidder in any such auction and bankruptcy court approval
* Deal for a cash purchase price of approximately $66 million
* Gildan Activewear - Company will be entitled to break-up fee, certain expense reimbursements if it does not prevail as successful bidder at any such auction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.