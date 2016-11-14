BRIEF-Jeld-Wen announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share
Nov 14 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc : Results for the third quarter of 2016
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Q3 adjusted eps $0.044
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Production guidance for 2017 is 60,000 ounces , a 20 percent increase on 2016 production
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Q3 gold production of 13,428 ounces versus 10,927 ounces in Q3 2015
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Q3 revenue $17.6 million versus $12.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share
TORONTO, Jan 26 Bank of Nova Scotia on Thursday opened a new facility to develop technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, looking to position itself ahead of rivals in the hotly competitive fintech sector.
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share