Nov 14 Harman International Industries Inc :

* Samsung electronics to acquire Harman, accelerating growth in automotive and connected technologies

* Harman International Industries - Company and Samsung Electronics enter agreement under which Samsung will acquire Harman for $112.00 per share in cash

* Harman International Industries Inc - Will continue to be led by Dinesh Paliwal and Harman's current management team

* Harman International Industries Inc - Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Harman International Industries - Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Samsung ; J.P. Morgan and Lazard are serving as financial advisors to Harman

* Says total equity value of deal approximately $8.0 billion

* Harman international Industries Inc - Upon closing, Harman will operate as a standalone Samsung subsidiary

* Harman International Industries Inc - Upon closing, Harman will operate as a standalone Samsung subsidiary

* Harman International Industries Inc - Samsung plans to retain Harman's work force, headquarters and facilities