(Corrects first bullet to clarify Baazov has proposed to, not
reached a deal to, acquire Amaya)
Nov 14 Amaya Inc
* David Baazov sent proposal to acquire 100 pct of common
shares of Amaya for cad$24 per share
* Baazov owns 24.6 million common shares in capital of Amaya
and options entitling him to acquire 387,500 additional common
shares
* Per equity commitment letters, comprising commitments of
$3.65 billion, each financing source to contribute capital to
BidCo for Amaya deal
* Additionally BidCo is prepared to provide a $200 million
deposit into escrow upon execution of agreement in respect of
proposed transaction
* In event Amaya's us$400.0 million deferred payment becomes
due prior to closing, BidCo will cause deposit to be released
from escrow five days prior
* Entered binding equity commitment letters with each of
head and shoulders global investment fund SPC - HS special event
segregated portfolio
* David Baazov led group announces fully financed offer to
acquire 100 pct of Amaya
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: