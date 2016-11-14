Nov 14 Amaya Inc -

* Amaya Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $ 0.42

* Sees 2016 revenues of $1,137 to $1,157 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.78 to $1.83

* Prepayment will be at a 6% annual discount rate and Amaya expects to save approximately $2.5 million by making prepayment

* Intends to prepay deferred purchase price for its acquisition of rational group on or about November 18, 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue rose 9.5 percent to $270.9 million

* Intends to prepay approximately $200 million of $400 million deferred purchase price for its acquisition of rational group

* Amaya Inc qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $270.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amaya Inc, "As we have concluded strategic review process, we are excited to continue focusing on improving company and our operations"

