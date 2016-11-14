Nov 14 Sorl Auto Parts Inc :

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $236.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sorl Auto Parts Inc - annual guidance was increased to net sales of approximately $255

* Sorl Auto Parts Inc sees FY 2016 net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $14.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $255 million

* Sorl Auto Parts reports increases in earnings per share and net sales in the third quarter results of 2016

* Q3 sales rose 23 percent to $61.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: