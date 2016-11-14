Nov 14 Sorl Auto Parts Inc :
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $236.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sorl Auto Parts Inc - annual guidance was increased to net
sales of approximately $255
* Sorl Auto Parts Inc sees FY 2016 net income attributable
to common stockholders of approximately $14.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $255 million
* Sorl Auto Parts reports increases in earnings per share
and net sales in the third quarter results of 2016
* Q3 sales rose 23 percent to $61.9 million
