Nov 14 MediWound Ltd :

* Expects cash use for operating activities for year ended December 31, 2016 to be in range of $17 million to $20 million

* MediWound Ltd - plan to submit data package of Escharex to FDA by year-end

* MediWound Ltd - expect to meet with FDA in early 2017 to discuss a pivotal program for Escharex in U.S

* Q3 loss per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MediWound reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $518,000 versus I/B/E/S view $576,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: