BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 MediWound Ltd :
* Expects cash use for operating activities for year ended December 31, 2016 to be in range of $17 million to $20 million
* MediWound Ltd - plan to submit data package of Escharex to FDA by year-end
* MediWound Ltd - expect to meet with FDA in early 2017 to discuss a pivotal program for Escharex in U.S
* Q3 loss per share $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MediWound reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $518,000 versus I/B/E/S view $576,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.