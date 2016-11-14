Nov 14 Patriot National Inc :

* Patriot National Inc - has withdrawn its previously issued financial guidance for 2016

* Patriot National Inc - total fee income was $60.2 million for Q3 of 2016, an increase of 2.9%

* Patriot National Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue rose 2.9 percent to $60.2 million