BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 Patriot National Inc :
* Patriot National Inc - has withdrawn its previously issued financial guidance for 2016
* Patriot National Inc - total fee income was $60.2 million for Q3 of 2016, an increase of 2.9%
* Patriot National Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 revenue rose 2.9 percent to $60.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.