BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :
* Says trial successfully achieved statistically significant differences between treatment group and placebo group
* Says there were no treatment-related serious adverse events observed in the phase 3 clinical trial
* Says DEXTENZA exhibited a strong safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated in the trial
* Says it is preparing for resubmission to its NDA for DEXTENZA for post-surgical ocular pain indication by end of year
* Ocular Therapeutix - subject to potential approval, plans to submit an NDA supplement for DEXTENZA to include a post-surgical ocular inflammation indication
* Says trial successfully met its two primary efficacy endpoints for inflammation and pain
* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) announces successful topline results for both inflammation and pain primary efficacy endpoints from phase 3 clinical trial of dextenza(tm) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.