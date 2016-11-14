BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 Kindred Healthcare Inc :
* Kindred Healthcare Inc - expect our exit from skilled nursing facility business to be accretive to earnings
* Kindred Healthcare Inc - expect after-tax net proceeds from sale of assets will range from $100 million to $300 million after transaction costs
* Kindred Healthcare Inc - expect to apply anticipated net proceeds to reduce funded debt
* Kindred Healthcare Inc - will continue to operate ventas properties as it works to sell them to new owners/operators
* Press release - kindred announces agreements with ventas facilitating strategic exit from skilled nursing facility business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.