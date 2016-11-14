Nov 14 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says total product sales were $30.3 million in Q3 of 2016

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals provides third quarter financial update

* Q3 loss per share $0.22