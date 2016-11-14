Nov 14 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharma - believes available funds sufficient to develop five phase 3 ready programs, sufficient to fund operations & capital requirements into 2018

* Q3 loss per share $0.67

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S