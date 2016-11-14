PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc
* Normalized FFO is expected to range between $2.48 and $2.50 per diluted common share for 2016
* Expect Uniti Fiber's contribution to 2016 operating results to be about $71 million in revenues and $27 million of adjusted EBITDA
* Definitive agreement to acquire privately-held network management holdings ltd
* Intends to initially fund transaction through borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Initial consideration for 359 wireless towers currently in operation is expected to be approximately $65 million
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased 2016 full year outlook
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.60 to $2.62
* Tower business will now operate under name Uniti Towers and will be led by lawrence gleason as president
* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Communications sales & leasing inc qtrly normalized FFO per share $0.61
* Q3 revenue $200.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.6 million
* Reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.