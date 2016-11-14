Nov 14 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc :

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.28

* Q3 2016 production was 17,764 boe/d (98% oil), a 2% decrease compared to Q2 of 2016

* Expects actual 2016 results to be in line with guidance at end of year

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results