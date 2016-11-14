Nov 14 Nii Holdings Inc

* Nii Holdings during q3, recorded a $1.31 billion non-cash impairment charge to write down its long-lived assets to fair value

* NII Holdings - "we are continuing to pursue strategic alternatives that enhance value of company"

* Qtrly loss per share $14.10

* NII Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $261 million