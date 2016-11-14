BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 Americas Silver Corp
* Quarterly revenues of $16.8 million versus $12.8 million in Q3, 2015.
* A net income of $1.0 million or $0.01 cents per share in Q3, 2016
* Consolidated silver production for Q3, 2016 totalled 596,855 silver ounces which represents a decrease of 13 pct compared to Q3, 2015
* Americas Silver Corp reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.