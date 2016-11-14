Nov 14 Americas Silver Corp

* Quarterly revenues of $16.8 million versus $12.8 million in Q3, 2015.

* A net income of $1.0 million or $0.01 cents per share in Q3, 2016

* Consolidated silver production for Q3, 2016 totalled 596,855 silver ounces which represents a decrease of 13 pct compared to Q3, 2015

Americas Silver Corp reports third quarter 2016 financial results