BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 China Green Agriculture Inc -
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Confirms guidance range for fiscal year 2017
* Reports the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $60 million to $65 million
* Q1 sales rose 14.2 percent to $61.9 million
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.