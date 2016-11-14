Nov 14 China Green Agriculture Inc -

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20

* Confirms guidance range for fiscal year 2017

* Reports the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $60 million to $65 million

* Q1 sales rose 14.2 percent to $61.9 million

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.19