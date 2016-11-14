BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 Royal Nickel Corp
* Royal nickel - 2016 mined gold production is now expected to be 29 - 30 koz and nickel production is now expected to be 1.5 - 2 kt for beta hunt mine
* Royal nickel corp - gold production ramp-up at beta hunt mine is expected to complete by q1 2017
* Rnc's ability to operate as a going concern is dependent on its ability to raise financing
* Royal nickel corp says q3 beta hunt pre-commercial gold sales were 7,570 ounces, a 40% increase from 5,402 ounces in prior quarter
* Royal nickel corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Royal nickel corp qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Royal nickel -on a 100% basis, 2016 mined gold production now expected to be 29 - 30 koz and nickel production now expected to be 1.5 - 2 kt for beta hunt
* Royal nickel corp - in 2016, rnc expects its 30% share of production from reed mine to be 4-4.5 kt of copper and 0.5-0.75 koz of gold
* Royal nickel - can be no assurance that adequate or sufficient funding will be available in future, or available under terms acceptable to rnc
* Rnc announces q3 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.