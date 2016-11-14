UPDATE 2-Toshiba reckoning looms with chip decision, nuclear hole unresolved
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Nov 14 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc :
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc - Phase III vehicle-controlled trial in noninfectious anterior uveitis, expected to be initiated in first half of 2017
* Q3 loss per share $0.38
* Aldeyra therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 Starbucks' coffee shops are suffering from a feared consequence of the mobile revolution: the digital world can dump an avalanche of orders in a short period of time, creating delays and lines that scare away customers.