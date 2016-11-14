Nov 14 Novartis Ag :

* Says EMA also accepted PKC412 (midostaurin) file for review

* Says premarket approval application for pkc412 flt3 companion diagnostic has also been accepted for review by fda

* Novartis drug pkc412 (midostaurin) granted fda priority review for newly-diagnosed flt3-mutated aml and advanced systemic mastocytosis

