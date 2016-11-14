Nov 14 Viewray Inc :

* Viewray Inc says total backlog of $125.2 million, representing 22 signed sales contracts, as of september 30, 2016

* Viewray Inc says total revenue for fiscal quarter ended september 30, 2016 was $0.4 million, compared to $5.3 million for same period last year

* Viewray reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.35