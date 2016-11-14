BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 Viewray Inc :
* Viewray Inc says total backlog of $125.2 million, representing 22 signed sales contracts, as of september 30, 2016
* Viewray Inc says total revenue for fiscal quarter ended september 30, 2016 was $0.4 million, compared to $5.3 million for same period last year
* Viewray reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.