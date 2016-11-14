Nov 14 Rlj Entertainment Inc

* As of September 30, Acorn TV paid subscriber base was 375,000, an increase of 125 pct when compared to September 30, 2015

* Qtrly revenues $18.4 million versus $26 million

* Qtrly loss per share $1.17

* RLJ Entertainment reports financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and discusses the recently announced strategic transaction with amc networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: