Nov 14 Atyr Pharma Inc

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.58

* Atyr Pharma continues to expect that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations into 2018

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atyr Pharma announces third quarter 2016 operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: