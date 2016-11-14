Nov 14 KCG Holdings Inc -

* In market making, KCG averaged $25.9 billion dollar volume traded, 6.3 billion shares traded, and 3.2 million trades per day in U.S. Equities in Oct

* In October, consolidated U.S. Equity volume averaged $246.7 billion in dollar volume and 6.4 billion shares traded per day

* In global execution services, KCG institutional equities averaged 209.1 million U.S. Equity shares traded per day in oct

