BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 KCG Holdings Inc -
* In market making, KCG averaged $25.9 billion dollar volume traded, 6.3 billion shares traded, and 3.2 million trades per day in U.S. Equities in Oct
* In October, consolidated U.S. Equity volume averaged $246.7 billion in dollar volume and 6.4 billion shares traded per day
* In global execution services, KCG institutional equities averaged 209.1 million U.S. Equity shares traded per day in oct
* KCG releases October 2016 trade volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.