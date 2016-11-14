Nov 14 SouthGobi Resources Ltd

* Southgobi resources - unless co acquires sources of financing and/or funding in short term, ability of co to continue as going concern is threatened

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.04

* No guarantee that company will be able to successfully secure additional sources of financing

* Q3 revenue $16.4 million versus $8.6 million

Southgobi resources announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results