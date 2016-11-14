UPDATE 2-Toshiba reckoning looms with chip decision, nuclear hole unresolved
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Nov 14 SouthGobi Resources Ltd
* Southgobi resources - unless co acquires sources of financing and/or funding in short term, ability of co to continue as going concern is threatened
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.04
* No guarantee that company will be able to successfully secure additional sources of financing
* Q3 revenue $16.4 million versus $8.6 million
* Southgobi resources announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 Starbucks' coffee shops are suffering from a feared consequence of the mobile revolution: the digital world can dump an avalanche of orders in a short period of time, creating delays and lines that scare away customers.