Nov 14 Navios Maritime Partners Lp

* Navios maritime partners lp qtrly adjusted earnings per common unit $0.07

* Qtrly loss per common unit $ 0.40

* Navios maritime partners lp qtrly time charter and voyage revenues decreased by $6.8 million or 11.8% to $50.3 million, versus $57.1 million for same period in 2015

* Q3 revenue $50.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $47 million

* Navios maritime partners l.p. Reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: