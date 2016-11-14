Nov 14 B. Riley Financial Inc

* B. Riley on Nov 13, 2016, board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share and a one-time special dividend of $0.17 per share

* B. Riley financial says for Q3 in auction and liquidation segment revenues were $23.6 million compared to $5.8 million in same year-ago period

* B. Riley financial reports financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 revenue rose 168 percent to $57 million