PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 B. Riley Financial Inc
* B. Riley on Nov 13, 2016, board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share and a one-time special dividend of $0.17 per share
* B. Riley financial says for Q3 in auction and liquidation segment revenues were $23.6 million compared to $5.8 million in same year-ago period
* B. Riley financial reports financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 revenue rose 168 percent to $57 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.