Nov 14 Viasat Inc

* Transaction is not expected to materially affect viasat non-GAAP (pro forma) earnings for fiscal year 2017

* Has not completed its valuation analysis and, accordingly, has not determined impact to gaap earnings

* Viasat acquires Arconics for added aircraft operations capabilities