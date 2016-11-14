Nov 14 Pyxis Tankers Inc

* Pyxis tankers inc - "as part of our strategic plan, pyxis tankers continues to be on look-out for acquisitions"

* Pyxis tankers inc - "continue to believe chartering environment should materially improve starting in latter half of 2017"

* Pyxis tankers - "deepening of fall in spot charter rates since q2 of year has negatively affected virtually all product tanker operators"

* Pyxis tankers inc qtrly voyage revenues of $7.2 million, represented a decrease of $1.0 million, or 12.6%, from $8.2 million over comparable period in 2015

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Pyxis tankers inc. Announces financial results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.08