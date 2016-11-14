Nov 14 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - net product sales for Q3 of 2016 were $55.6 million, a 44.1% increase over $38.6 million in same period last year

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - company expects research and development expenses to increase for remainder of 2016

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees FY net product sales in range of $205 million to $210 million

* Supernus Pharma- taking into consideration expected effects of restatement for FY 2016, operating income would range from $46 million to $51 million

