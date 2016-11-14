Nov 14 Aecon Group Inc :

* John Beck, who was CEO until June 2014, resumes his role as CEO, and Brian V. Tobin becomes independent chairman

* Aecon Group Inc- Terrance Mckibbon is stepping down as president and chief executive officer of Aecon

* Aecon Group Inc- a committee of board led by Mr. Tobin is being established to recruit a new CEO

* Terrance Mckibbon steps down as president and CEO of Aecon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: