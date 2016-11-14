PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Nov 14 Solar Alliance Energy Inc :
* Forecasting successively greater margins through close of 2016, and profitability moving into 2017.
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- qtrly sales revenue for three months ended Aeptember 30, 2016 increased to $1.78 million compared to $1.57 million in Q2 2016
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- reduced its net loss by 61 pct to $852,462 during Q3 2016 compared to a net loss of $1.38 million in Q3 2015
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- qtrly order backlog is approximately $2.9 million
Solar Alliance reports stronger third quarter sales & financial results
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.