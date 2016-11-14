Nov 14 Solar Alliance Energy Inc :

* Forecasting successively greater margins through close of 2016, and profitability moving into 2017.

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- qtrly sales revenue for three months ended Aeptember 30, 2016 increased to $1.78 million compared to $1.57 million in Q2 2016

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- reduced its net loss by 61 pct to $852,462 during Q3 2016 compared to a net loss of $1.38 million in Q3 2015

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- qtrly order backlog is approximately $2.9 million

* Solar Alliance reports stronger third quarter sales & financial results