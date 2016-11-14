Nov 14 Kandi Technologies Group Inc :

* Names Mei Bing as company's chief financial officer

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc says appointed Wang Cheng as company's new chief strategy officer and Mei Bing as company's chief financial officer

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - Wang is resigning as our chief financial officer in order to assume position of chief strategy officer

* Kandi announces appointments of new chief strategy officer and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: