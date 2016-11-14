Nov 14 Charles Schwab Corp

* Charles schwab corp - net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in october 2016 totaled $6.1 billion

* Charles schwab corp - total client assets were $2.69 trillion as of month-end october, up 6% from october 2015 and down 1% compared to september 2016

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights