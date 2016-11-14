Nov 14 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Reata pharmaceuticals inc- plans to initiate phase 2 portion of integrated phase 2/3 trial in first half of 2017

* Reata pharmaceuticals inc - received guidance from fda on key design aspects of a single, pivotal trial in alport syndrome with an egfr-based endpoint

* Reata announces plan for global phase 2/3 trial in chronic kidney disease caused by alport syndrome