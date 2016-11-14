Nov 14 Bay Bancorp Inc

* Bay bancorp inc - net interest income for three months ended september 30, 2016 totaled $5.7 million compared to $5.4 million for same period of 2015

* Bay bancorp inc- qtrly net interest margin was 3.86% compared to 4.68%

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Bay bancorp, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results